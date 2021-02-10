A full week of fun for Jackrabbit homecoming

A full week of activities is planned for the All Classes Bowie High School Homecoming Oct. 4-9.

Each day will feature a different dress-up theme for students and staff beginning with PJs on Monday, followed by Twin Day, Neon Day, Space Day and Maroon Out to end the week.

The homecoming parade will roll through downtown at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 6. It will be followed at dark by the Bowie Independent School District Athletic Booster Bonfire at Selma Park

The BHS JV football team will take on Peaster JV at Peaster at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The Lady Jackrabbits will battle Henrietta at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the high school gym.

Friday begins early with the elementary school pep rally at 8 a.m., followed by the intermediate pep rally, the Advanced Rehab Pep Rally at 9:30 a.m. and climaxing at 10:23 a.m. for the high school pep rally. Junior high students will attend this one.

Visit the Jackrabbit alumni reception room at the high school library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-9. It is a great spot to see old friends and stay connected with your class.

That night the Bowie Jackrabbits take on Peaster in football at 7:30 p.m. in Jackrabbit Stadium. Homecoming court activities will take place during half-time ceremonies.

The Alumni Board has planned an alumni dance from 8 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Pelham Park Pavilion. A deejay will be provided.

In the mid-week Bowie News don’t miss the Jackrabbit Scrapbook in honor of the all class reunion, featuring history and lore of the Rabbits.