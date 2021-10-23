Airport rehab program gets underway

Renovation of the Bowie Municipal Airport surfaces began this week. The runway will get a completely new surface, while the taxiway and ramps will be fog sealed, and everything restriped. It is funded by a Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division grant of $2.25 million. A federal COVID economic distress grant helped the city pay its 10% match for the grant. The airport remains closed during the project. If all the work goes smooth the airport may reopen in mid-November. (News photos by Barbara Green)