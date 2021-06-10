Bowie High School’s All Class Homecoming will be celebrated this week in the city.
Members of the homecoming court were announced Monday and include the following seniors, Ignacio Saucedo, Ashley Aguirre, Coleton Price, Jacelyn Reno, Devin Melton, Kerstin Kindsfather, Levi Carnes and Macon Chambers.
Junior members of the court are Peyton Clark, Kynan DeMoss; sophomores, Colby Price and Sadie Fallis; and freshmen, Karlei Hudson and Aiden Lawhorn.
The 2021 homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime ceremonies on Friday night as the Jackrabbits take on Peaster in Jackrabbit Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
All Classes Bowie High School Reunion underway this week
