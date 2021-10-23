Athletes to run at regional cross country meets next week

The regional cross country meets for area schools are scheduled for early next week.

Teams from Bowie and Nocona are running at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Oct. 25.

The Bowie boy’s team qualified for the regional meet by finishing second overall at the district meet to Henrietta.

Both the Nocona girls and boy’s teams qualified for the regional meet.

The Lady Indians finished second to Holliday while the boy’s team finished third and grabbed the final qualifying spot.

Area 1A schools are set to compete at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie on Oct. 26.

The Saint Jo boy’s team qualified as the district champions.

Both Prairie Valley girl’s and boy’s teams qualified for regionals.

The Lady Bulldogs finished second overall behind Slidell while the boy’s team finished in third place by the narrowest margin behind Slidell as well.

The Bellevue girl’s team qualified for the regional meet by finishing third at district.

As far as individual runners go, Saint Jo’s Aubrey Morman and Gold-Burg’s Isaac Renteria both qualified for the regional meet by finishing among the top 10 runners at the district meet.

Renteria finished sixth overall in the boy’s race and Morman finished ninth overall in the girl’s race.

Only the top four teams and the top 10 individuals who are not a part of those teams will qualify for the state meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Nov. 5-6.