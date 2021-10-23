BEDC team wins top state award for business relief programs

The City of Bowie Economic Development Team of the 4A and 4B boards, received a special award from the Texas Economic Development Council for its work with local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resilience and Recovery Award was a special one presented this year due to COVID and how communities worked with their businesses under the guidelines and assisted with economic recovery programs. It was presented to Janis Crawley, executive director of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, and Mayor Gaylynn Burris at the Community Economic Development Awards ceremony at the annual conference on Oct. 14.

A special award category of resilience and recovery was created for outstanding achievement in pandemic recovery efforts. For cities of less than 10,000 Bowie Economic Development was honored. The team was recognized for its pandemic work and post-tornado recoveries.

