BHS plans play, ‘Magic in the Mountain: An Appalachian Tragedy’

10/13/2021 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Bowie High School’s Production Class would like to invite the community to their class performance of “Magic in the Mountain: An Appalachian Tragedy.”
The short one-act play will be performed at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the high school cafeteria. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This show is free and runs about 50 minutes.

