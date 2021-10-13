Bowie High School’s Production Class would like to invite the community to their class performance of “Magic in the Mountain: An Appalachian Tragedy.”
The short one-act play will be performed at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the high school cafeteria. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This show is free and runs about 50 minutes.
BHS plans play, ‘Magic in the Mountain: An Appalachian Tragedy’
Bowie High School’s Production Class would like to invite the community to their class performance of “Magic in the Mountain: An Appalachian Tragedy.”
