July 2, 1950 – October 25, 2021

SUNSET – Billy Lee “Hippi” Blaylock, 70, Sunset went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 25, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset, with Pastor Charles Reed officiating.

Hippi was born on July 2, 1950 in Fort Worth to Elmo and Rosie (Ussery) Blaylock. On Aug. 1, 1969 Hippi married Theresa Fowler in Sunset. He worked as an independent truck driver, owned and operated his own trucking company, B&B Trucking and later in life he worked as a load operator for TXI. Hippi enjoyed racing cars, both dirt track and drag racing, and he loved tinkering on his cars. He was a devoted husband, father and Papaw. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Travis Blaylock and best friend, Carroll Blaylock.

Hippi is survived by his wife, Theresa Blaylock, Sunset; son, Brice Blaylock and wife, Kenda, Paradise; daughter, Arminda “Mindy” Jones and husband, Clay, Bowie; grandchildren, Brilee Blaylock, Jackson Blaylock, Racee Blaylock, Cash Jones and Hadlee Jones; great-grandchildren, Koren Walker, Brynlee Walker and Preston Walker and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hippi’s Pit Crew: Darrel Blaylock, Jeff Love, Clark Dobyns, Jeff Pittman and John Paul Kuykendall.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

