Bowie Council stays with outside auditor, approve opioid settlement resolution

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Members of the Bowie City Council selected an outside auditing firm, approved several planning and zoning commissioner replat requests and learned the city may be receiving more than $83,000 in the opioid lawsuit settlement.

The council met Monday night with a lengthy agenda of business.

Mathis, West & Huffines Group will continue to serve as the city’s outside auditor. City Manager Bert Cunningham said two proposals were received including one from MWH the present auditor and Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming, PC.

Cunningham recommended they remain with MWH as they make the transition to a new finance director after Carrie Moore left the post for a new job. He said both were good firms, but he felt a change might not be the best thing for now. Estimated cost of services also were very close.

Several finance director candidates have been interviewed and two were offered the position, but they both declined for various reasons which they said did not include salary. The CM will be scheduling additional interviews in an effort to “find the right person” for the job.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.