Bowie facing 15 charter amendments; most are updates, compliance with state law

In June 2020 the Bowie City Charter Commission began its work to review the 17-page city charter that made Bowie a home rule city. Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 2 to have their say on 15 proposed amendments.

Sample ballots for the elections are available on the county website at: co.montague.tx.us.

The city propositions also were published in the Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 editions of The Bowie News.

The City of Bowie was incorporated as a city Oct. 29, 1883. Home rule cities are those cities that have adopted a home rule charter for their local self-governance. The citizens of a home rule city are free to choose their own form of municipal government, choose between a large or small city council, fix the terms of office of council members, decide on the method of election of the mayor, provide for the creation of more boards and commissions which they feel is essential for proper city functioning, etc. In the U.S., most of the states have home rule cities. (uslegal.com)

Read the full story that explores the first eight city charter amendment propositions in your mid-week Bowie News.