Bowie loses ugly to Whitesboro

The Bowie Jackrabbits had a game to forget on Friday as they hosted Whitesboro.

The Bearcats won 64-7 in a game where not much went right for the Jackrabbits.

Whitesboro was up 28-0 after the first quarter and 48-7 at halftime. Bowie’s one score came when quarterback Colby Miller found Kutter Brown for a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

The Jackrabbits turned the ball over four times in the game. A safety wrapped up a sloppy night for the offense.

Justin Clark led the team with 57 yards rushing. Miller completed 12 passes for 77 yards. Troy Kesey led the team with four catches for 35 yards.

Whitesboro’s offense did damage through both the air and the ground, racking up 246 yards passing and 159 yards rushing. The Beacat’s quarterback Clay Hermes accounted for seven touchdowns.

It was a disappointing game for Bowie as the team is still looking for its first district win and lost its last six games.

The Jackrabbits are next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. at Ponder on Oct. 29.

