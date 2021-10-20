Bowie, Nocona bands advance to area

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie and Nocona High Schools’ marching bands both advance to area contest Oct. 23 at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton.

Bowie will march at 11:45 a.m. and Nocona at 2:15. p.m. A total of 26 bands compete in the Area B 3A contest Saturday. Other area bands include Holliday at 9:15 a.m., Jacksboro at 10 a.m. and Henrietta at 3:30 p.m. Results are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

At area University Interscholastic League marching contest bands are judged by a panel of five who have 1,000 points available to dole out to the competitor. The number of bands competing will determine how many advance to the finals. A minimum of three bands will advance to state out of each area contest and class, it depends on how many move to area. Both bands also advanced to area last year.

Read the full story and cheer on both our county bands this weekend as they compete for a chance at state.

The Mighty Marching Maroon Drumline at last Friday night’s football game. (Photo by Jordan Neal)