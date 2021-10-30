Bowie, Nocona teams run at regionals

Cross country teams from Bowie and Nocona competed in the regional cross country meet on Monday at Mae Simmons Park at Texas Tech University.

Coming in with the slimmest chances to qualify for the state meet, the three teams competed well but finished far behind the contenders.

Only the top four teams and the top 10 individuals who are not part of those teams qualify for the state meet.

The Bowie boy’s team finished 20th overall with top runner Sebastian Martinez finishing 70th overall with a time of 19:57. The Jackrabbits top five runners also include Nathan Rogers (103), Ignacio Saucedo (106), Alex Castro (115) and James Allison (132).

Coach Andy Atkins thought the course and the field was tough and hopes his team can learn from the experience and do better in the future.

“The next step for our program is to get where we are relevant during that regional race,” Atkins said. “We’ll change some things that we do in our workouts for next year and work more on our mindset.”

The Nocona Lady Indians team finished 20th as well in their race. The team’s top runner was Allie Brown who finished 34th with a time of 14:03. The Lady Indians top five runners also included Jayce Rose (73), Graci Brown (137), Jacie Pirkey (148) and Melissa Segura (155).

Coach Kyle Spitzer did not think his team ran its best race, but was proud of what his team accomplished this season.

The Nocona boy’s team finished 22nd overall. Alex Stephens was the team’s top runner, finishing 75th with a time of 20:09. The Indians top five runners included Ivan Vera (116), Ivan Hernandez (134), Freddy Duran (144) and Frank Espinoza (146).

Coach Colby Schniederjan thought his team could have run better.

“The course was a little intimidating for our younger runners and our lack of experience showed,” Schniderjan said. “It will only help us in the future with six of my top seven runners returning and five of them being freshmen.”

To see the individual results for all Bowie and Nocona runners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.