Boy, 10, jailed for striking Bowie Intermediate administrators

A 10-year-old boy at Bowie Intermediate School was detained by police for assault on Oct. 6 after he allegedly struck the two administrators several times.

School Resource Officer Paul Magers was called to the intermediate campus about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 for an “out of control student.” On arrival Magers was told by Principal Sara Cravens the boy had punched her and Assistant Principal Annalysa Elledge, causing bodily injury to both women.

