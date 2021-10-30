Bradley Jewelers receives Texas Business Treasure Award

Richard Bradley (center) is congratulated by State Rep. David Spiller and Mayor Gaylynn Burris as he received the Texas Treasure Business Award for Bradley Jewelers. Tracy Roberts (Left) is BCDB president. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By CINDY ROLLER,
Bowie Community
Development director
State Representative David Spiller along with Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris and members of the Bowie Community Development Board recognized Bradley Jewelers with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission.
The award was presented to owner Richard Bradley during this week’s Bowie City Council meeting.
The Texas Treasure Business Award program pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for 50 years or more.

