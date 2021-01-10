June 16, 1926 – July 2, 2021

TUCSON, AZ – Charles E. Mitchell, 95, Tucson, AZ died on July 2, 2021.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo. The family received friends from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 8 at his home in Tucson, AZ.

Mitchell was born in Camden, NJ on June 16, 1926 to Marie Bremer and James Mitchell. He married Nancy L. Stogner on May 8, 1948. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and Department of Corrections. Mitchell was a member of the Square Wheelers Club.

He is survived by his sons, Charles E. Mitchell II. Peoria, AZ and Lewis Mitchell, Tucson, AZ; brother, James Mitchell, Fort Myers, FL; sisters, Lorraine Frattaroli, Fernandina Beach, FL and Barbara Christopher, Lakeside, CA; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family suggests those wanting to remember Mitchell consider a gift in his memory to Disabled American Veterans or Vietnam Veterans of America.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.