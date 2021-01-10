Chicken and Bread Days schedule of events

Friday, Oct. 1

5-8 p.m., Jack-O-Lantern Sip & Stroll With Me, 5-8 p.m., purchase armbands and a wineglass at BCDB office, 101 E. Pecan or at participating merchants for $10

Fiddler’s jam in front of Texas Building, 108 N. Mason.

Preview concert/songwriter’s workshop, The

Chapman Building

Saturday, Oct. 2

8 a.m.: Vendor setup, Main Stage, Tarrant and Smythe Streets

9 – 10 a.m.: Fiddler’s contest registration, Bowie Fire Hall – 203 Walnut Street

10 a.m.: Championship Fiddler’s Contest begins, Bowie Fire Hall.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Piston Heads Auto Club Antique and Classic Car Show, Tarrant St. between Mason and Smythe.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

Heritage Market – food vendors, food trucks, crafts, gifts, décor and more. Plaza area on Smythe Street. Horse drawn carriage rides will be offered.

Kid’s Coop inflatables, bank lot near Smythe.

Art exhibit sponsored by Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, Bowie Public Library.

Live performances

10:45 a.m.: Fourth and fifth grade Bowie Intermediate Fine Arts program

11 a.m. – noon: Kevin Polk, local musician

12:15 p.m.: Bowie youth cheerleaders fifth and sixth graders

12:30 p.m.: Rise Performing Arts Center dancers

2:30 p.m.: Bowie youth cheerleaders, first-fourth

1:p.m.: Pumpkin Sweep /Egg Toss/Stick Horse Races in front of Main Stage on Smythe Street

2 p.m.: Piston Heads Auto Show awards

3 p.m.: Art exhibit awards reception at the library

After Chicken and Bread Days organizers remind you about Cord McCoy’s Bowie ProRodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. On Friday night slack starts at 7 p.m. and on Saturday night the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Jim Bowie arena. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. A dance follows Saturday night in the Bowie Community Center.