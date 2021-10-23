Early voting goes into its final week

Early voting continues one more week through Oct. 29 for the Nov. 2 general election.

Voting locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Remember voters can cast ballots at any of the early voting locations due to the county-wide voting access.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday there were 359 total early voters: 246 Bowie vote center; St. Jo, 47; Nocona, 17 and Montague, 49.

On Oct. 26 the voting day will be extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all four locations.

The early voting locations are at the Montague County Community Room in the courthouse annex at Montague, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bible Baptist Church in Bowie.

Sample ballots are available on the county website at: county.montague.tx.us.

The ballot includes state constitutional amendments, City of Bowie Council election plus amendments to the city charter and a park proposition.

The City of Saint Jo and its school district also have elections for council members and trustees.

Remember to bring a photo ID to the voting location.