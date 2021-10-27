Early voting going slow across county

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election wraps up Friday, but traffic has been pretty slow with only 467 ballots cast.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said overall voting has been very slow with Bowie’s elections drawing the biggest numbers at 307 of those 467 total votes recorded at the Bowie vote center as of Tuesday.

Voting locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the week. They are located at the Montague County Community Room in the courthouse annex at Montague, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bible Baptist Church in Bowie. Voters can cast ballots at any location.