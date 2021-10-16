Early voting opens Oct. 18

Early voting for the Nov. 2 general elections begins Oct. 18 and will run through Oct. 29.

Across Montague County, all citizens will be asked to vote on eight state constitutional amendments. Citizens in Bowie will vote on filling the mayor and three city council positions, a series of 16 amendments to the city charter and the sale of property deemed parkland at Lake Amon G. Carter.

The City of Saint Jo will choose three council members and two school board trustees.

Early voting locations will be set up at the Montague County Community Room in the courthouse annex at Montague, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bible Baptist Church in Bowie.

Voting locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Friday.

In the next few editions, The Bowie News will outline the primary issues on the local ballots and the candidates, plus the state propositions.

Read the full story on the city candidates for Bowie and Saint Jo, plus the state constitutional amendments in the weekend Bowie News. Additional coverage on the Nov. 2 elections in the new two editions.