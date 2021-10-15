December 26, 1946 – October 12, 2021

MONTAGUE – Edward Arnold Fenoglio Sr., 74, died on Oct. 12, 2021 at his home in Montague, TX.

Visitation was 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with the Rev. Joe Caballero officiating. Interment followed in the Montague Catholic Cemetery, Montague County.

Pallbearers were: Doug Hermes, Randy Bowles, Brett Meekins, Bert Walterscheid, Billy Henley, Chase Fenoglio, Brady Fenoglio, Larry Ogle, Benjamin Baker, Maisen Hankamer, Hunter Fenoglio, Samuel Martin, Chandler Fenoglio, Bryce Swofford, Caleb Swofford, McCray Swofford and Logan Swofford. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Langford, Larry Carter, Ken Baccus, Jay Gober, Pete Horton, Todd Minor and Tommy Fenoglio.

Fenoglio was born on Dec. 26, 1946 in Nocona to Henry and Joyce Arnold Fenoglio. He owned several public water utility companies and a windmill/ water well company among other proprietary interests. He also was involved in many charitable organizations including the Montague County Cowboy Church, Jeans Men’s Bible study, Nocona Masonic Lodge#753, Bowie Masonic Lodge#578, Maskat Shrine, Scottish Rite and The Royal Order of Jesters Ct 85. He married Betsy Ross on May 3, 2003 in Montague.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy Fenoglio; children, Eddie Fenoglio Jr., Becky Hankamer and Jennifer Langer; brothers, Robert Fenoglio, David Fenoglio, Dan Fenoglio; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.