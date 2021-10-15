Fall cooldown arrives in central U.S.

It’s time to go find those winter jackets. A major cooldown is in store for the central United States, and as overnight temperatures will dive into the 40s to end the week, residents may find their feet hitting some cold floors to start the morning.

As if that isn’t enough of a deterrent to plans, the risk of severe weather is also in play for the end of the week.

“A slow-moving cold front, which has been hung up across the central U.S. the past few days, will finally get the green light to move east through this weekend,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

That cold front yanked temperatures down across the country’s midsection on Thursday, especially as Tropical Rainstorm Pamela rode the front and dumped heavy rain across parts of the region.

After a very warm Wednesday, which featured temperatures in the upper 80s F in Dallas, conditions will began to cool, and brought temperatures closer to average on Thursday. In Louisiana, Shreveport recorded temperatures in the lower 90s on Wednesday, about 10 degrees above normal. On Thursday, temperatures peaked in the mid-80s instead, which was just a few degrees above average.

The cold front is forecast to continue moving eastward as the week ends to sweep up Pamela, expanding the breadth of lowering temperatures. This will also significantly dent nighttime temperatures across the region.

Low temperatures in Dallas are typically in the upper 50s in mid-October but could drop into the 40s on Friday night and Saturday night. Daytime highs in the city may only scrape the 70s into the weekend.

Shreveport, with similar averages, will have its lowest temperatures on Saturday, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

However, farther east, a deep, southerly flow ahead of this front will continue to make it feel more like late summer in the Ohio and Tennesse valleys. There, temperatures will run well above average with high dew points for mid-October, Benz said. https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?p=ACC3051914128&episodes=1

Cooler conditions will also expand into locations like Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday, where highs are usually in the lower to middle 70s but are forecast to be in the upper 60s. Low temperatures are typically in the lower 50s this time of year at OKC, but Friday and Saturday night will both feature lows in the lower 40s.