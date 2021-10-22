Fall pasture tour Oct. 29

Come and learn about fall pasture management and wellness with a pasture tour.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 29 there will be a fall tour of native pasture and the management they have done on the place since the spring tour. The producer will visit with everyone about how their management practices are making a difference in the amount of livestock production they are currently observing.

The group also will visit and discuss disease and parasite management as it pertains to continuous growth in their livestock. They run a unique array of cattle along with hair sheep.

This also is a chance to see how this management can be beneficial to keeping a low impact on the pastures while reducing weed and brush encroachment. Plant diversity also will be looked at to determine what species are prevalent and what are being harvested by the livestock.

To attend the tour please RSVP at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension here in Montague County at 940-894-2831 or j-hansard@tamu.edu.

The cost for the tour will be $10/person.