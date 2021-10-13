Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost their opening district game on Friday at Callisburg.

The undefeated Wildcats won easily 51-7 against the young Indian team.

The bigger and older Callisburg team used its size advantage well scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter and never looking back.

Nocona quarterback Brady McCasland scored on a 19-yard run late in the fourth quarter to keep the Indians from getting shut out. He completed eight passes for 55 yards to lead the team while Johnny Stone led the team with 25 yards rushing. Charlie Fuller caught two passes for a team high 22 yards.

Coach Blake Crutsinger thought his team took step forward despite the loss after a disappointing performance the previous week.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers blew out Keene at home on Friday night.

The Panthers won 54-8, ending the game by mercy rule in the third quarter.

Coming off consecutive games against some of the states best, Saint Jo was able to address some of its issues that came up in those games.

“We played so much better offensively than we did against Union Hill,” Coach Mark Stevens said. “There were some things we didn’t do right that we fixed.”

Forestburg

A week after winning their first game in a marathon, the Forestburg Longhorns picked up their second win against Woodson on Friday.

The Longhorns won 39-27 against the Cowboys.

It was a competitive first half with Woodson keying in on stopping Forestburg’s running game. The Cowboys led 13-6 at halftime, but the Longhorns swung the momentum in the second half.

Jesus Sanchez scooped up a fumble to score a touchdown and Forestburg never looked back. The Longhorns opted to spread the field after some trouble running the ball bunched up. Woodson had trouble adjusting and Forestburg was in control.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears four game winning streak snapped on Friday against state-ranked Benjamin.

The Mustangs won 65-20 due to mercy rule as the Bears struggled to match up against the bigger team.

Gold-Burg fell behind early and never recovered against the highly touted team from Benjamin.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for the team heading into its bye-week before district play starts.

