Jackrabbits lose homecoming

The Bowie Jackrabbits had a disappointing homecoming game on Friday as they lost to Peaster.

The Greyhounds won 35-20 despite the Jackrabbits leading most of the first half.

Bowie came into the game looking to get its first district win.

After starting district playing and losing to the district’s top two teams Brock and Pilot Point, as well as dealing with injuries, the Jackrabbits were hoping they had all of that behind them.

Most of its key players were returning from injury except the dynamic playmaker and quarterback Landon Felts. Fortunately, Bowie has senior Colby Miller who has a lot of starting experience at quarterback the last two seasons.

Miller let his presence be known as he scrambled for a 27-yard touchdown on the Jackrabbit’s opening possession. Peaster answered back on immediately returning the kickoff for a touchdown to put the Greyhounds up 7-6 not even a minute into the game.

The rest of the quarter the teams traded punts until Bowie finished off a drive with Matthew McCarty scoring on a short run to put the Jackrabbits up 12-7 heading into the second quarter.

Miller then found receiver Kynan DeMoss for a 54-yard touchdown pass early in the quarter to put Bowie up 20-7. With Bowie then recovering a surprise onside kick, it looked like the Jackrabbits were about the break the game open if they could take a three-score lead.

Unfortunately, Bowie did not capitalize on this opportunity and the momentum of the game shifted after that.

The Jackrabbits fumbled the ball away to the Greyhounds near midfield. Peaster then scored on a pass to its running back in the flats who scampered 28 yards for a score to cut the lead to 20-14.

Bowie’s offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs near midfield and it looked like the Greyhounds would score. Instead Colton Covington intercepted a pass at the Jackrabbits eight-yard line to stop the scoring chance.

Peaster’s next possession again got down into Bowie’s goal line, but were battling with the clock before halftime.

The Jackrabbit defense came through, holding out from their own four-yard line on three straight plays to keep Bowie in the lead 20-14 heading into the second half.

Midway through the third quarter Peaster finally took the lead on a short slant pass, going up 21-20.

It was the only action from either team during the quarter as the Jackrabbit offense kept being their own worst enemy with penalties stalling drives. The big offensive plays from the first half had stopped happening as frequently and Bowie’s offense struggled to consistently move the football.

Both teams offenses’ turned the ball over on downs deep in the other’s territory to start the fourth quarter.

Peaster then scored on a big play as its quarterback found Rhett Sheen, the player who returned the kickoff for a touchdown, open in the flats on a run/pass option. Sheen ran down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Greyhounds up 28-20.

Peaster followed it up with its running back breaking through on a long touchdown run to go up two scores 35-20.

Bowie still had a chance if it could get some big plays and a quick stop on defense.

Unfortunately a desperate pass to the end zone was intercepted by the Greyhounds with a little more than two minutes left to play.

Peaster ran out the clock to preserve the win.

