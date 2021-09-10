Lady Panthers lose to Alvord 3-0

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers did not play their best match against 2A Alvord at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets as the Lady Panthers hurt themselves more as the match went on.

The first set saw Alvord get out to an 11-4 lead. Saint Jo could not make up that margin, but also did well to not let it get much bigger. The Lady Panthers closed it to 20-15, but the Lady Bulldogs closed the set strong winning 25-18.

The second set was one to forget. Saint Jo actually led by a little 6-4 at the beginning, but Alvord won the next nine points and never looked back.

The Lady Panthers struggled with their serve-receive all match, but no more than in the second set. It never allowed Saint Jo to get any offense going while diminishing some players confidence.

Alvord won 25-9 to go up 2-0.

The third set was more of the same though the Lady Panthers were able to score a bit more. Unforced errors and struggle with serve-receive still plagued the group. The Lady Bulldogs won the set 25-14 and the match 3-0.

Kayden Skidmore led the team with five kills and was second with five assists. Taylor Patrick led the team with six assists. Aliya Vasquez had a team high two service aces. Aubrey Morman was second with four kills.

