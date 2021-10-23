Lady Rabbits win at Nocona

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won in Nocona on Tuesday night to sweep the season series between the rivals this year.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Indians, though the atmosphere surrounding the game and the competitive nature of all three sets made it anything but a walk in the park.

Coming into the game, Bowie had the momentum. Since losing a disappointing game at home against Henrietta, the Lady Rabbits swept through Jacksboro and City View on the road heading into the matchup.

Nocona was trying to get back on track. The Lady Indians came in with back-to-back losses, one an upset at Breckenridge and one against the district’s top team Holliday.

Bowie won the first match between the teams back on Sept. 24, but most sets were close and it went to four sets.

The first set started with the Lady Rabbits taking control early. A 10-5 lead grew to 14-6 and it looked like it was going to be comfortable sailing heading into the final points still up big 21-14.

Nocona won the next five points to cut the lead down to 21-19 and change the feeling of the set. With the home crowd behind them, the Lady Indians could conceivably steal both the momentum and the set at the end if they could keep the hot serving and solid play going.

Instead Bowie collected itself after a timeout. The Lady Rabbits then played like they had for most of the set, closing it out by winning four of the last five points to win 25-20.

The second set was much more competitive early on. The first 20 points saw the teams tied at 10-10 with neither building more than one or two point leads back and forth.

The Lady Rabbits then established a good lead by winning the next five points to go up 15-10. The Lady Indians did not let Bowie run away with the set though.

Nocona came back to tie the set up at 16-16 and the two teams were tied again at 21-21. The Lady Rabbits found the bit they needed to close out the tight set, winning the next four points to win 25-21 and go up 2-0.

The beginning of the third set was not quite as back and forth as the second one. The Lady Indians did not let Bowie’s lead grow too outrageous, but the Lady Rabbits kept their one or two point lead early on 11-9.

Again Nocona made a midgame play to tie the score at 17-17 after trailing most of the set. Unfortunately for the Lady Indians, Bowie made the late game push to close the set.

The Lady Rabbits won six of the next seven points to build their biggest lead of the set 23-18.

Nocona closed the score back to two points 24-22 to make Bowie sweat, but the Lady Rabbits were able to secure the final point to win the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.

