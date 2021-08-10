October 20, 1971 – October 4, 2021

BOWIE – Lance Allen Provost, 49, Bowie, TX, went died on Oct. 4, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Stoneburg Baptist Church in Stoneburg with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. The burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Provost was born on Oct. 20, 1971 in Grand Prairie to Jimmy and Juanita (McCoy) Provost. He graduated in 1990 from Granite High School in Granite, OK. On April 28, 2001 he married Connie James in Ericksdahl. Provost served his country in the United States Navy then started his career in law enforcement in Knox City and finished in Saint Jo. He then started his career in the nursing profession and graduated from NCTC in 2017.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Provost.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Provost, Bowie; mother, Juanita Provost, Wichita Falls; children, James Provost, Henrietta, Molly Provost, Abigail Provost, Travis Terry, Madison Provost, Jack Provost and Isabella Provost all of Bowie; sister, Kayla Poage, Wichita Falls; one grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.