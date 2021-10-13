M3, Tribe prepare for UIL marching contest

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County’s two high school marching bands are going into their final week of rehearsals for the University Interscholastic League Marching Contest on Oct. 16.

Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon and Nocona High School’s Pride of the Tribe will both take to the field at separate regional marching contests on Saturday.

They both took part in the Panther Pride Seymour Marching Festival this past weekend. The Bowie band came home with a first division award and best overall percussion. The Nocona band also received a first division and best woodwinds.

