March 26, 1938 – October 18, 2021

BOWIE – Margaret Ann “Peggy” Caldwell, 83, Bowie, TX passed away on Oct. 18, 2021, in Cleburne, TX.

There is no service planned at this time.

Peggy was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 26, 1938, the daughter of Margaret (Thomas) and Anthony J. Petrone.

She received her nursing degree from St. Ann’s Nursing School and a BA in business from Spring Garden College. Peggy served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Afterward, she was a nurse at Germantown Hospital in Philadelphia where she retired after 21 years. After moving to Bowie in 2000, Peggy was a substitute teacher for the Bowie Independent School District for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Constance Bach.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Janelle Mullins; grandchildren, Lauren, Victoria and James Mullins; great-grandchildren, Zane Mullins, Harrison Clark, Bryson, Brailey, Brexton and Bryleigh Gresham, and Lukas Mullins; nieces and nephews, Constance Czarnecki, Harry Bach, Thomas Bach and Barbara Murdock.

Paid publication

1664 W. Henderson St. Cleburne, TX

817-641-4800 rosserfuneralhome.net