September 14, 1933 – October 27, 2021

MONTAGUE – Mary Josephine Vicari Masiello, 88, Montague, TX went to be with the Lord on Oct. 27, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 at St. William Catholic Church in Montague, with the burial to follow at Montague Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 with a rosary at 4:15 p.m. The visitation will be at the funeral home.

Mary was born on Sept. 14, 1933 to Joe and Lena (Corado) Vicari in Montague. On June 14, 1954, Mary married Tony Masiello in Montague. She worked as a registered nurse in New York for many years before retiring in Montague in 1988. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church. Mary was a kind, gentle soul who will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, and husband, Tony Masiello.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Sheila Brazzano and husband, William, NJ; step-grandson, Leonard Brazzano; step-granddaughter, Tara Brazzano; granddaughters-in-law, Jana Brazzano and Vanessa Vallone and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Francesca Brazzano.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

