May 31, 1931 – September 28, 2021

DECATUR – Monte Ray Brewer, 90, Decatur, TX passed away on Sept. 28, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The burial to follow at Molsbee Chapel Cemetery in Nocona. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Monte was born on May 31, 1931 in Nocona to Porter and Verna (Manasco) White. She married Junior Brewer on Sept. 6, 1949 in Montague. Monte’s children were her life, and she loved going to the lake and camping with them. Monte was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Junior Brewer; parents; sisters, Betty Lemons and Jeanette Snow and brother, Troy White.

Monte is survived by her daughter, Barbara Piercy; sons, Bobby Brewer and Sammy Brewer; daughters, Sandra Brewer, Rosetta Jones and husband, Tommy, Margie Diffenderfer and Darla Morris; special friends, Loretta Caso and Jeremy Myers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

