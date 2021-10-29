June 16, 1945 – October 27, 2021

CHICO – Nellie Faye Redwine, 76, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 27, 2021 in Denton, TX.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church in Chico with burial to follow in Pleasant Grove #3 Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the funeral home.

Nellie was born on June 16, 1945 to Elmer Joseph and Nellie Katherine (Dethloff) Brewer in Bridgeport. She was an Account Supervisor at Wise Electric Coop. Nellie was a longtime member of the Eastern Star No. 433.

Nellie was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Andrew Redwine on Aug. 24, 1963 in Chico and made many memories together until his passing on Jan. 17, 2018. Nellie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Redwine and brothers, Chuckie Brewer and Jimmy Dale Brewer.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, James “Pancho” Redwine and wife, Bonnie; son, Joe Redwine and wife, Kim; daughter, Kathy Redwine Barrett and husband, Brandon; brother, Billy Jay Brewer and wife, Leanna; sister, Roxie Rumbaugh; grandchildren, J.D. Redwine, Jessica Redwine, Ryan Reed and husband, Damas, Bryan Redwine and wife, Sara, Drew Redwine, Joey Redwine, Stryker Redwine, Phoenyx Redwine, Megan Scott and husband, Brolin and Hayley Barrett; great-grandchildren, Leyton Scott, Khloee Shephard, Jasper Scott, Brayler Scott, Easton Barrett, Stormy Barrett and Brewer Redwine and numerous extended family members and a host of good friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the Chico Eastern Star No. 433.

