Nocona runs at Muenster

Teams from Nocona and Saint Jo competed at Muenster on Wednesday in both team’s final meet before district.

The Nocona boy’s team finished third while the Saint Jo boy’s and Lady Indians both finished fourth.

The Indians team was led by Freddy Duran who finished 10th overall with a time of 19:53. Nocona’s top five runners also included Alex Stephens (19), Claudio Segura (21), Frank Espinoza (22) and Ivan Hernandez (24).

Coach Colby Schniederjan was proud of how his team ran and feels good about his teams chances heading into district.

“We strictly ran individual races, as there were no teams that we needed to compete against,” Schniederjan said. “We were able to improve times and fine tune our individual strategies before district. Our team feels confident going into the district race on Monday. We have seen everyone and feel competitive with our best times. We just need to run confidently on Monday and advancing will take care of itself.”

The Lady Indians were led by Allis Brown who finished second overall with a time of 12:48. The Nocona girl’s top five runners included Jayce Rose (14), Graci Brown (19), Melissa Segura (29) and Jacie Pirkey (32).

Coach Kyle Spitzer knows his girls have more in them and hopes they show it at the district meet.

“I thought we ran well,” Spitzer said. “We have still not reached our ceiling. I think we’re getting closer, but hopefully we can do that at Holliday on Monday.”

The Saint Jo boy’s team was led by Collin Thomas who finished first overall with a time of 19:08. The Panther’s top five runners also included Devin Stewart (20), Kile Thurman (23), Joshua Vogel (31) and Brice Durham (34).

Saint Jo had two girls compete as well. Aubrey Morman finished 40th with a time of 16:03 while Kate Sherwin finished 55th.

Coach Lyndon Cook liked what he saw from two time state qualifier Thomas getting his first gold medal of the season, but is also feeling good looking at his team as a whole.

“We had three guys run new personal records with Brice Durham, Logan Hoover and Mathew Sampson all running the best times of their career, so it was a great final tune up with district next week,” Cook said. “It’s going to be a very competitive district meet so I’m looking forward to next Wednesday.”

Saint Jo’s district meet is scheduled for Oct. 13 at Bowie’s Pellham Park.

To see results from all high school runners from Nocona and Saint Jo, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.