Richwood Hills Park debated between residents, city council

Lake property owners concerned about the possible future of Richwood Hills Lake Estates Park met with the Bowie City Council at its Monday night meeting.

Patricia Kosa, a resident in Richwood Hills located next to the park, said they came because they heard the mayor had something to talk over with them. Mayor Gaylynn Burris said there was nothing specific, but she put it on the agenda “to give you a public voice.”

The park is on the Nov. 2 election ballot and asks voters to decide if the city would be allowed to sell the 1.97-acre tract which was deemed parkland by city ordinance in 2012. It is located on Lakeside Drive. Please see the related story on 10A for more history on this park.

Kosa said she welcomed the opportunity explaining the residents aren’t sure why this is happening and they feel like “it is not fair and not right.” She raised some questions about the most recent survey procured by the city stating the property is in the Hillside Subdivision when it is Richwood Hills. Kosa said her research of the subdivision’s developers does not indicate why this small property would have been excluded from those plats. She also had been unable to find a deed.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said the park property was not included in that subdivision, but part of the overall land purchased for the new lake back in the late 1950s, adding those two developers never owned that parkland, it was owned by the city.

