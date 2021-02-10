Sheriff’s office hosting National Night Out activities

The Montague County Sheriff’s office will participate in the National Night Out with special activities from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the courthouse square.

Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said they will host an evening for the whole family that includes free hot dogs, a bounce house, face painting, popcorn and more.

Thomas said last year was the first time for his office to host the National Night Out event and it went very well with more people than expected attending.

“It is a good way to meet the officers and us to get to know them. People can learn what the sheriff’s office does, our jurisdiction and it also helps the community understand us and what we do,” said Thomas.

There will be coloring books for the kids, gunlocks and other information. There also will be information on employment opportunities in the sheriff’s office for both officers, dispatch and jail staff. Thomas invites all those interested to attend to meet his officers, along with local firefighters and other law enforcement officers.