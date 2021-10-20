St. Jo ISD readies open house, Fall Fest

Saint Jo Independent School District will host a district-wide open house from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Superintendent Curtis Eldridge said they would like to invite parents, family members and the community to see the beautifully renovated and new school facilities. Guests also can see the innovative programs going on in the district.

A few days later enjoy the Saint Jo Elementary Fall Fest on Oct. 29. Hosted in the cafeteria and auxiliary gym from 5-7 p.m., cost of tickets for the many booths will be .50 cents and up.

Other activities during the Fall Fest will include bingo, cake walk, a silent auction, soda ring toss, pumpkin sweep, basketball shooting, concession stand and more.