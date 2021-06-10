TABC fines owner of three liquor stores including one in Bowie

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued administrative violations to the owner of three area liquor stores including one in Bowie issuing some $25,000 in fines to UMIA Corporation.

According to Chris Porter, public information officer for TABC, the businesses have been given an opportunity to pay a fine in lieu of suspension. UMIA operates UR Liquor in Bowie, Jack Liquor in Jacksboro and Bridgeport Discount Liquor in Bridgeport.

The president and chief operating officer of UMIA Corporation is Kaushikkumar J. Patel, Bridgeport. Settlement agreements have been reached with all three stores by the TABC.

Porter explained these businesses have until Nov. 9 to pay a civil penalty or fine.

