Taste of Nocona, Tap Dazzlers coming soon

There are a pair of fall events planned through the Nocona Senior Citizen’s Center, one to benefit the Meals on Wheels program and a second one for entertainment.

Taste of Nocona, Meals on Wheels Style, will be presented from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Veranda Inn Events Center. Everyone is invited to taste local cuisine and support the Meals on Wheels program. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Children under six are free.

On Nov. 4 the Dallas Tap Dazzlers will be hosted by the Nocona Thursday Literary Club at the Nocona Senior Center at 400 Boston Street. The program is free and will take place at 1:30 p.m.

The Dazzlers are a senior tap troupe formed in 1990 that performs year-round to audiences of all ages. The group inspires others to stay physically and mentally fit, as their motto is “if you rest you rust.” The mid-age of this group is 69 and the oldest is 81.