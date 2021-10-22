December 27, 1933 – October 19, 2021

BOWIE – Thermon Glenn Stark, 87, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Thermon was born on Dec. 27, 1933 in Newport to Ira and Iris (Epps) Stark. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1951. On March 15, 1952, Thermon married Billie Smith in Terrall, OK. The couple lived in Jacksboro, where he worked with his father in road construction and in a lumber yard. In 1963, they moved to Bowie and Thermon worked for Geer and Harlow Tank Trucks. He had a long history in construction and the oilfield, and Thermon owned and operated Stark Tank Trucks in the 1970s and 1980s. After his retirement, he kept busy with several commercial rental properties in Bowie and enjoyed tinkering on his 1932 Ford Coupe.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles Stark.

Thermon is survived by his wife, Billie Stark, Bowie; children, Jim Stark and wife, Carla, Brenda Makings and husband, Jim, Larry Stark and wife, Cindy, Ralph Stark and wife, Jeanie, Judy Parker and husband, Randy and Jack Stark; brother, Don Stark and wife, Janell; grandchildren, Devin Badly, Kayla Watts and husband, Trey, Callie Jones and husband, Ty, Ginger Morris, Kyle Makings and wife, Nicole, Laramie Stark and wife, Heather, Dylan Stark and wife, Heather, Chelsea Mann, Sally DeArman and husband, David, Lyndzie Ledford and husband, Kyle, Justin Stark and wife, Jennifer, Sheldyn Stark and husband, B.J., Mendy Jones and husband, Ben, Stacey Simpson and husband, Nick; 30 great-grandchildren and special friends, Jack Pierce and Shirley Gaskins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

