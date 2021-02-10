Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits made the long drive to Breckenridge worth it on Tuesday as they beat the Lady Buckaroos.

The Lady Rabbits took care of business in straight sets though Breckenridge made them work for it in the second set.

Bowie won the first and third sets 25-17, but had to go to extra points in order to win the second set 27-25.

Caylin Johns led the team with 10 kills while Maddie Mandela had a team high 13 assists. Neely Price was second in both with six kills and 11 assists. Halle Duvall had a game high five service aces.

Defensively Taygon Jones led the team with 30 digs while Gracie Duke had two blocks.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won a crucial district match against Perrin-Whitt at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Pirates, dominating with set scores 25-18, 25-14 and 25-15.

Kayden Skidmore and Taylor Patrick each had a team high seven kills. Skidmore also led the team with six assists and four service aces as well.

Coach Kelly Skidmore knew it was an important win for her young team as far as the district standings.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one against 2A Windthorst at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans won in straight sets with scores being 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13.

Emily Carpenter led the team with seven kills and 22 digs. Veronica Gutierrez had 13 assists while Brianna Harris had two blocks. Carmen Gomez added five kills on offense.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a gutsy match to 2A Petrolia at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates won, but the Lady Bears made them go to four sets and earn it at the end.

Gold-Burg fell behind losing the first two sets by the scores 25-21 and 25-14. The Lady Bears then won the third set 25-21. Gold-Burg then competed well throughout the fourth set, but Petrolia found a way to pull ahead at the end, winning 25-21 to win the match.

Forestburg

The Forstburg Lady Horns lost in straight sets at home against Graford on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won the first two sets by comfortable margins 25-16 and 25-10, but the Lady Horns made them work for it in the third set.

It went into extra points, but unfortunately Forestburg came up short losing 27-25 to end the match.

Rachel Allen led the team with four aces and six digs. Bailey Payne had a team high three assists while Reagan Ladewig had one block. Faith Moore, Rebeca Sanchez and Allen each had two kills to lead the team.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.