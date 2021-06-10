Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians ended the first round of district play with a win at Jacksboro on Friday.

The Lady Indians won in four sets against the Lady Tigers. Nocona lost the first set 25-22 before winning the next three convincingly 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 11 kills and was second with 15 assists.

Taylor Newmon was second with nine kills along with Skyler Smith who also led the team with 23 assists.

Makenna Nobile led the team with 30 digs and Karlee Brown had a hand in five blocks to lead the team.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won at Olney on Saturday morning.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Cubs with scores being 25-12, 25-20 and 25-12.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 19 kills while Karagan Ritchie joined her in double-digits with 10 of her own.

Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 29 assists and eight service aces.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost to a tough 2A team from Alvord on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets, though the Lady Horns hung around and made them work for it with set score 25-16, 25-12 and 25-14.

Kendal Cross led the team with three service aces and Bailey Payne had 12 digs.

Rachel Allen, Reagan Ladewig and Payne each had two kills to lead the team.

Faith Moore and Payne each had two assists to lead the team as well.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.