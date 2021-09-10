Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started the second round of district on Tuesday with a win at City View.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Mustangs as Nocona got better as the match went along.

The first set was a back and forth affair from beginning until end, though the Lady Indians were in control and closed out the set well winning 25-22. Nocona won the next two sets with little drama with scores 25-17 and 25-12.

Taylor Newmon led the team with 10 kills. Skyler Smith had a team high 14 assistsand 13 digs. Karlee Brown led the team with five blocks and two service aces.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a close four-set match on the road at Petrolia Tuesday night.

The 2A Lady Pirates won by barely winning the fourth set to prevent the Lady Bulldogs from forcing a fifth and final set.

Prairie Valley lost the first two sets despite both being competitive 25-21 and 25-23. The Lady Bulldogs then came back to win the third set 25-21.

The fourth set then went back and forth before requiring extra points. Petrolia came out on top 28-26 to win the set and the match.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 21 kills and 23 digs. Veronica Gutierrez had a team high 34 assists.

Karagan Ritchie added nine kills and Brianna Harris added eight kills. Sara Horton led the team with four service aces.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost against 2A Archer City on Tuesday on the road.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets with scores 25-6, 25-8 and 25-4.

It is always tough to compete against, but there were outside reasons for the poor performance.

“We have been displaced once again for practices because they were putting our bleachers in,” Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “We were able to practice some at the Bowie Community Center but not every day. We also had our bye and hadn’t played a match since Sept. 28. Archer City is very good, but we were flat due in part to all of the adversity.”

