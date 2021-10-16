Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits dominated at Jacksboro on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits took out the Lady Tigers in straight sets with little trouble.

Each set was won by double-digits with set scores 25-13, 25-13 and 25-10.

Lefties Olivia Gill and Neely Price each led the team with eight kills. Price also had a team high 15 assists. Maddie Mandela was second with 13 assists.

Libero Taygon Jones led the team with 27 digs. Mandela and Jones also each had three service aces to lead the team.

Coming off a disappointing loss to Henrietta, Coach Breanna Jones was proud of how her team bounced back to play well on Tuesday.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians long trip to Breckenridge did not go well on Tuesday.

The Lady Bucks not only pulled the upset, but won in straight sets against the Lady Indians.

The first two sets could have gone either way, but Breckenridge came out on top in both winning 25-23 and 25-22.

In the third set the Lady Bucks put Nocona away winning 25-16 to win the match.

Megyn Meekins led the team with seven kills and 11 assists. Skyler Smith also had seven kills while adding 10 assists. Karlee Brown had four blocks while libero Makenna Nobile had 16 digs to lead the team.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won at Harrold on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs took care of business mostly serving the ball as they beat the Lady Hornets in straight sets.

Prairie Valley never let Harrold score in the double-digits in any set with scores 25-5, 25-7 and 25-4.

Emily Carpenter led the team with six kills while Brianna Harris was second with four kills.

Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 12 assists and six service aces. Sara Horton added four service aces.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at Bryson on Tuesday night.

The Cowgirls won in straight sets against the Lady Bears though Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team played better than the set the scores (25-13, 25-15, 25-8) indicated.

“The girls fought hard, but just couldn’t get it done,” Cromleigh said. “Bryson has a lot of depth and attacks from front-row and back-row equally well. Tough team that leads the district. I’m always proud of my girls and their fight.”

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns played one of their best matches of the year against 2A Poolville at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Monarchs won in straight sets, but the Lady Horns made them earn it and kept it competitive the majority of the time with set scores 25-18, 25-16 and 25-21.

Faith Moore led the team with five kills and one block. Rebeca Sanchez had a team high six assists and Rachel Allen had 12 digs.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.