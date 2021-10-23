Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a close five-set match at Electra on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers pulled out the win in the final set as the five-set match went back and forth throughout the night.

The first set was competitive until the very end of the set. In the end Electra came out on top, winning by the smallest margin 25-23.

The Lady Bulldogs did not let that close loss feed into the following set. Prairie Valley won its most convincing set of the night 25-19 to tie the match at 1-1.

Unfortunately, it was followed up by the worst stretch for the Lady Bulldogs all night.

Prairie Valley never was in the third set as the Lady Tigers ran away with it 25-10 to take a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set was another close, point-to-point set that came down to the wire like the first set. This time it was the Lady Bulldogs who came on top by the slimmest of margins, winning 25-23 to force a fifth and final set.

Again it came down to the smallest of margin since teams have to win by two points. Unfortunately, it was Electra who won 15-13 to win the set and match 3-2.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 12 kills, 32 digs and two blocks. Brianna Harris was right behind her with 11 kills while Karagan Ritchie added four. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 31 assists while Maddy Yeargin had 16 digs in the back row.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough match at 2A Poolville on Tuesday.

The Lady Monarchs won in straight sets with little trouble against the young Lady Panthers. The set scores were 25-9, 25-13 and 25-6.

To make matters harder, Saint Jo had no substitutes that night. The Lady Panthers had to completely change the way they runs their offense as well as change its lineup around.

Aubrey Morman led the team with two kills and Kayden Skidmore had three assists.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.