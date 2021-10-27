Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a disappointing senior night on Friday, going to five sets with Breckenridge only to come up just short.

The Lady Bucks won in straight sets by the smallest of margins to upset the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie came into the game confident. In the first round of district play, the Lady Rabbits had not only won in Breckenridge, but won in straight sets with only one of them being close.

The Lady Bucks have been different recently though. After losing to both City View and Nocona in the first round of district play, Breckenridge beat both of those teams in convincing fashion before losing to eventual district champ Holliday before Friday’s game.

The first set Bowie got a taste of this tougher Lady Bucks team. Breckenridge led from the start and built up a 13-7 lead at one point. The Lady Rabbits closed in and cut the lead to 19-16 at one point trying to come back. They fell short as the Lady Bucks won the opening set 25-20.

The second set was competitive for the first 15 points as it was point-to-point. Bowie then opened up, growing its 8-7 lead to 12-8.

From there it was easy sailing as Breckenridge never got into the set. The Lady Rabbits lead continued to grow and grow as Bowie won 25-16 to tie the match back up.

The third set saw the opening 20 points played pretty close, though the Lady Bucks were in control of the lead. They led 11-9 before blowing the set open, going on an 8-2 run to increase their lead to 19-11.

The Lady Rabbits tried to come back through good serving, winning seven of the next 10 points to cut the lead to 22-18. Unfortunately, Breckenridge was able to close out the set from there, winning 25-20 to take back the lead.

The fourth set was point-to-point for the first 30 points as Bowie held a narrow 16-14 lead. The Lady Rabbits then got some room for comfort with the lead going to 20-15. From there Bowie was able to close out the set despite the Lady Bucks making a late push, winning 25-22 to force a fifth set.

Neither team could get away from the other in the final set. It was point-to-point until the very end when Breckenridge somehow won 15-13 to pull the upset.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost at Henrietta on Friday.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets against the Lady Indians, with set scores being 25-21, 25-12 and 25-15.

Karlee Brown led the team with five kills and two blocks. Skyler Smith had a team high 12 assists. Libero Makenna Nobile led the team with 12 digs and two service aces.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough one against Graford on Friday in their final home game of the season.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against a Lady Horn team that was less than full strength. The set scores were 25-16, 25-11 and 25-13.

Rebeca Sanchez led the team with a season high 28 digs. Kendal Cross had a team high two kills and Justynne Roller had two assists. Rachel Allen and Roller each had two service aces to lead the team.

