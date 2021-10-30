Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost their final district game on Tuesday to district champion Holliday.

The state-ranked Lady Eagles won in straight sets against the Lady Rabbits, who finish district play with a playoff spot in third place.

Bowie played Holliday the closest in the second set, but lost 25-22. The first and third sets were not too competitive with scores 25-12 and 25-13.

The biggest news from the game was a career milestone for senior libero Taygon Jones. A four year letterman for the Lady Rabbits, she has spent the majority of her time diving around in the back row and getting digs. On Tuesday Jones collected her 3,000th career dig during the match. She needed only nine going into the match and ended with a team high of 20.

Other top performers for the Lady Rabbits included Caylin Johns leading the team with eight kills and two blocks and Neely Price having a team high 11 assists.

Bowie is matched up against Brock in its bi-district playoff game. It is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Bridgeport.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers ended their regular season playing the district champions from its 2A division at Lindsay on Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights showed why they won the district title against the smaller and younger Lady Panther team. The set scores were 25-9, 25-8 and 25-13.

However, Coach Kelly Skidmore does not think the final scores reflect how competitive she thought her girls were hanging in with the Lady Knights.

“We had several long rallies and great digs off of some amazing hitters,” Skidmore said. “So proud of the girls for fighting as hard as they did. Lindsay has an amazing group of girls and our girls played really hard.”

Saint Jo still won enough games against 1A opponents in its district to earn a playoff spot going forward.

Beyond just that, the Lady Panthers played Graford on Friday in a play-in game to see who will earn the district title and a one seed.

Look to the Bowie News social media pages to see how that game went and for future playoff information.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played their final match of the season on Tuesday night.

It was a home game and senior night as the Lady Bears went out on top, beating Harrold in straight sets.

Gold-Burg dominated with set scores being 25-4, 25-11 and 25-9. It was a bittersweet ending for a team that has been used to going to the playoffs the last few years, but this year’s district proved to be the toughest it has been.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh will miss her seniors as she always wants what is best for her girls.

“It was an emotional game for all because the girls so wanted to be in the playoffs, but we got edged out by Prairie Valley,” Cromleigh said. “The girls played with great intensity, but also had fun, too. I will miss those girls so much and I will never forget what they brought to the Lady Bears team.”

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns had a tough finish to their season on Tuesday facing off against 2A Alvord on the road.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Horns with set scores being 25-10, 25-10 and 25-14.

Bailey Payne and Rachel Allen each had four kills to lead the team. Payne also led the team with six assists while Rebeca Sanchez had a team high 14 digs.

It was a tough year for a team that was hoping to take a step forward with a bit more wins. Still, the team had moments where it played solid volleyball and where it could hang with and even beat teams of similar size.

Coach Cori Hayes will most remember the journey he has taken with a lot of these girls more so than just what happened this season.

“Tough finish to a hard year,” Hayes said. “I’ll always remember this group for the last seven years I’ve spent coaching them. This group of seniors will have a special place in my heart.”