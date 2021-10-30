Voters to go polls on Tuesday

Voters go to the polls on Nov. 2 to have their say on a variety of state and local topics.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 10 voting locations across Montague County. The ballot include eight state constitutional amendments, a mayor and three city councilor race in Bowie, plus 16 amendments to the city charter and a park proposition, while the Saint Jo City Council will have three places filled and the Saint Jo School board two places.

Sample ballots are available on the county website at co.montague.tx.us.

Voters can go to the following locations on Tuesday: Montague County Community Room in the annex, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center, Bowie Bible Baptist Church, Ringgold Fire Hall, Bowie Public Library, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall and Valley View Baptist Church.

Remember to bring your picture identification.

Read more about the election in the weekend Bowie News.