Mayor Gaylynn Burris was one of four newly elected Bowie City Council members to take the oath of office this week. Councilors Jason Love, Stephanie Post and Brent Shaw also took their seats. More photos in the weekend Bowie News.

Three-term Councilor Wayne Bell received a Bowie Knife Plaque thanking him for his service to the city.
Councilor Diana Higgins received a plaque for her service on the council. (Photos by Barbara Green)

