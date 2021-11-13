Mayor Gaylynn Burris was one of four newly elected Bowie City Council members to take the oath of office this week. Councilors Jason Love, Stephanie Post and Brent Shaw also took their seats. More photos in the weekend Bowie News.
Mayor Gaylynn Burris was one of four newly elected Bowie City Council members to take the oath of office this week. Councilors Jason Love, Stephanie Post and Brent Shaw also took their seats. More photos in the weekend Bowie News.
Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply