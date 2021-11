Last weekend, Van Baize, Bowie Chamber member one of the founders of the knife sculpture, Debbie Herriage, chamber membership director and Sylvia Henning, Bowie Community Development Board volunteer were among those involved in the restoration of the World’s Largest Knife on Saturday afternoon as the stainless steel knife was buffed and Bois D’ Arc handle was repaired and stained.

Helping to provide electricity to the newly decorated greens provided by Community Development surrounding the knife were City of Bowie electric department crew Jody Reaves and Brian “Speedy” Reed. (Courtesy photo)