April 5, 1937 – November 9, 2021

BOWIE – Annie Jo Sutton, 84, died on Nov. 9, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Pastor Chris Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Sutton was born on April 5, 1937 in Nocona to Grady Sr. and Louise (Towery) Groves. She was the second of five children. On Dec. 7, 1953, she married J.W. Sutton, the couple was married almost 68 years. Together they owned the Cow-Cow Corner in 1962, also known as the Dairy Frost and the Dairy Mart, and sold it in 1978. Sutton was active in the PTA while her sons were in school.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Noveta Skinner and Faye Gresham; brothers, Grady Groves Jr. and Lindy “Cotton” Groves and some nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, J.W. Sutton, Bowie; son, Jerry Sutton, Bowie, Randy Sutton, Hickory Creek and Mike Sutton, Krum; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.